Head-To-Head Survey: Dakota Gold (DC) and Its Competitors

Dakota Gold (NYSE:DC – Get Free Report) is one of 96 public companies in the “Metal mining” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Dakota Gold to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Dakota Gold and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Dakota Gold alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dakota Gold 0 0 0 0 N/A Dakota Gold Competitors 1114 2367 2841 105 2.30

As a group, “Metal mining” companies have a potential upside of 40.75%. Given Dakota Gold’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Dakota Gold has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Risk and Volatility

Earnings and Valuation

Dakota Gold has a beta of 1.28, indicating that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dakota Gold’s peers have a beta of 1.25, indicating that their average stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Dakota Gold and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Dakota Gold N/A N/A -5.87 Dakota Gold Competitors $7.62 billion $1.12 billion 5.99

Dakota Gold’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Dakota Gold. Dakota Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

37.4% of Dakota Gold shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.0% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are held by institutional investors. 30.0% of Dakota Gold shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.2% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Dakota Gold and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dakota Gold N/A -39.21% -37.96% Dakota Gold Competitors -78.93% -4.79% -4.44%

Summary

Dakota Gold peers beat Dakota Gold on 5 of the 9 factors compared.

About Dakota Gold

(Get Free Report)

Dakota Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company holds 100% interest in the Blind Gold, City Creek, Tinton, West Corridor, Ragged Top, Poorman Anticline, Maitland, South Lead/Whistler Gulch, and Cambrian Unconformity Properties located Homestake Mining District, South Dakota. It also holds an option to acquire 100% interest in the Barrick Option and the Richmond Hill Option projects situated in Homestake Mining District, South Dakota. Dakota Gold Corp. was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Lead, South Dakota.

Receive News & Ratings for Dakota Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dakota Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.