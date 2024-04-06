Head to Head Survey: International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) versus Fiserv (NYSE:FI)

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Free Report) and Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

86.7% of International Money Express shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.0% of Fiserv shares are held by institutional investors. 10.5% of International Money Express shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 18.2% of Fiserv shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares International Money Express and Fiserv’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio International Money Express $658.73 million 1.15 $59.51 million $1.63 13.80 Fiserv $19.09 billion 4.87 $3.07 billion $5.00 31.48

Profitability

Fiserv has higher revenue and earnings than International Money Express. International Money Express is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fiserv, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares International Money Express and Fiserv’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets International Money Express 9.03% 42.30% 11.97% Fiserv 16.07% 15.16% 5.63%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for International Money Express and Fiserv, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score International Money Express 0 2 3 0 2.60 Fiserv 0 7 17 0 2.71

International Money Express currently has a consensus price target of $24.00, indicating a potential upside of 6.71%. Fiserv has a consensus price target of $158.21, indicating a potential upside of 0.53%. Given International Money Express’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe International Money Express is more favorable than Fiserv.

Risk & Volatility

International Money Express has a beta of 0.73, suggesting that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fiserv has a beta of 0.91, suggesting that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Fiserv beats International Money Express on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About International Money Express

International Money Express, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omnichannel money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Central and South America, the Caribbean, Africa, and Asia. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards. It provides services through sending and paying agents and company-operated stores, as well as through online and Internet-enabled mobile devices. International Money Express, Inc. is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Clover, a cloud based POS and integrated commerce operating system for small and mid-sized businesses and independent software vendors; and Carat, an integrated operating system for large businesses. This segment distributes through various channels, including direct sales teams, strategic partnerships with agent sales forces, independent software vendors, financial institutions, and other strategic partners in the form of joint venture alliances, revenue sharing alliances, and referral agreement. The Financial Technology segment offers customer deposit and loan accounts, as well as manages an institution's general ledger and central information files. This segment also provides digital banking, financial and risk management, professional services and consulting, check processing, and other products and services. The Payments and Network segment offers card transactions, such as debit, credit, and prepaid card processing and services; funds access, debit payments, cardless ATM access, and surcharge-free ATM network; security and fraud protection products; card production; print services; and various network services, as well as non-card digital payment software and services, including bill payment, account-to-account transfers, person-to-person payments, electronic billing, and security and fraud protection products. It serves merchants, banks, credit unions, other financial institutions, and corporate clients. Fiserv, Inc. was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

