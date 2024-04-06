Heroes of Mavia (MAVIA) Price Hits $5.06

Heroes of Mavia (MAVIA) traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 6th. Heroes of Mavia has a market capitalization of $151.75 million and approximately $33.65 million worth of Heroes of Mavia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Heroes of Mavia has traded down 16.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Heroes of Mavia token can now be purchased for $5.06 or 0.00007471 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Heroes of Mavia Token Profile

Heroes of Mavia’s launch date was January 19th, 2024. Heroes of Mavia’s total supply is 250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,000,000 tokens. Heroes of Mavia’s official Twitter account is @maviagame. The official website for Heroes of Mavia is mavia.com.

Heroes of Mavia Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Heroes of Mavia (MAVIA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Heroes of Mavia has a current supply of 250,000,000 with 30,000,396 in circulation. The last known price of Heroes of Mavia is 4.99949442 USD and is down -0.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 55 active market(s) with $44,079,900.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://mavia.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Heroes of Mavia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Heroes of Mavia should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Heroes of Mavia using one of the exchanges listed above.

