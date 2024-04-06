HI (HI) Trading Down 8.4% Over Last Week

HI (HI) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 6th. One HI token can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, HI has traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. HI has a total market cap of $1.45 million and $209,208.17 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HI is a token. Its launch date was July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. HI’s official message board is resources.hi.com. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. HI’s official website is www.hi.com. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official.

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 5,352,569,823.932 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00053792 USD and is up 1.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $214,601.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

