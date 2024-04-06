Highland Global Allocation Fund (NASDAQ:HGLB) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Highland Global Allocation Fund (NASDAQ:HGLB – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a dividend of 0.081 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st.

Highland Global Allocation Fund Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ HGLB opened at $7.40 on Friday. Highland Global Allocation Fund has a twelve month low of $6.42 and a twelve month high of $9.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.85.

Get Highland Global Allocation Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Highland Global Allocation Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Highland Global Allocation Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Highland Global Allocation Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Highland Global Allocation Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Highland Global Allocation Fund by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 15,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 3,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new stake in Highland Global Allocation Fund in the first quarter worth $133,000. 28.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Highland Global Allocation Fund

Highland Global Allocation Fund is a closed-end fund designed to provide low correlation to U.S. equity market.

Thr fund applies global thematic investment style, pursuing investments that management team views as undervalued, built around high-conviction themes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Highland Global Allocation Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highland Global Allocation Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.