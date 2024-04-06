Highlander Capital Management LLC Buys 897 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Highlander Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 897 shares during the period. Highlander Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 208.0% in the 4th quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 528,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 356,620 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. 75.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of WFC opened at $57.41 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $36.40 and a 52-week high of $58.44. The company has a market cap of $203.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.19.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.30). Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The business had revenue of $20.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 29.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on WFC shares. StockNews.com downgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. HSBC lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective (up previously from $56.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.68.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

