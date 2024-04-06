Highlander Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Highlander Capital Management LLC boosted its position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 80.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 708 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Highlander Capital Management LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $60,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of RTX in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in RTX during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its stake in RTX by 136.5% during the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC bought a new stake in RTX during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in RTX by 352.0% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:RTX opened at $101.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.88. RTX Co. has a one year low of $68.56 and a one year high of $104.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $92.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.47.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. RTX had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 4.64%. The business had revenue of $19.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. RTX’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. RTX’s payout ratio is presently 105.36%.

In other news, COO Christopher T. Calio sold 367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total transaction of $33,995.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 56,707 shares in the company, valued at $5,252,769.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other RTX news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 35,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total value of $3,233,232.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $614,711.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher T. Calio sold 367 shares of RTX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total transaction of $33,995.21. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 56,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,252,769.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,785 shares of company stock worth $3,448,188. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

RTX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised RTX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of RTX in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on RTX from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Bank of America raised RTX from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on RTX from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.12.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

