Highlander Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Highlander Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Highlander Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.2% during the third quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 33,668 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 69.6% during the second quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9.5% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 139,811 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,115,000 after purchasing an additional 12,121 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 14.8% during the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 101,772 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,907,000 after purchasing an additional 13,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jmac Enterprises LLC lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 11.4% during the third quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 12,171 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BMY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $77.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.12.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $51.32 on Friday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $47.58 and a 12-month high of $71.07. The stock has a market cap of $104.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.15. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 50.95%. The business had revenue of $11.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.18%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Featured Articles

