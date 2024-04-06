Highlander Capital Management LLC Sells 13,076 Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Highlander Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 117,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,076 shares during the quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $1,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 124,559.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,075,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,158,000 after acquiring an additional 28,053,216 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the fourth quarter valued at $196,222,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 7.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,339,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,983,000 after acquiring an additional 8,495,066 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 43.0% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 14,225,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,713,000 after acquiring an additional 4,275,994 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at $49,058,000. 59.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Barrington Research reduced their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.24.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ:WBD opened at $8.32 on Friday. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.02 and a fifty-two week high of $15.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.23.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.05). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 7.57% and a negative return on equity of 3.48%. The firm had revenue of $10.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

