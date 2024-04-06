Highlander Capital Management LLC Sells 450 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Highlander Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,505 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $1,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BX. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Halpern Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Blackstone by 327.1% during the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 252 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Blackstone by 763.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 233 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Family CFO Inc bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BX opened at $127.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.73. Blackstone Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.92 and a 1 year high of $133.56.

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 17.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th were given a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is 205.46%.

In other Blackstone news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 28,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.05, for a total value of $3,694,498.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 982,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,773,399.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 28,852 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.05, for a total transaction of $3,694,498.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 982,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,773,399.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 2,509,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total value of $27,853,407.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,102.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,587,168 shares of company stock valued at $37,816,476 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer downgraded Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. TheStreet downgraded Blackstone from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Blackstone from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Blackstone in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Blackstone from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.25.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

