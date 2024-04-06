Highlander Capital Management LLC Sells 550 Shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

Highlander Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Highlander Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JEPQ. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 266.7% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the second quarter valued at $31,000.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:JEPQ opened at $53.59 on Friday. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1-year low of $44.12 and a 1-year high of $54.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.17. The company has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03 and a beta of -0.84.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend

About JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.4273 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $5.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.57%.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

