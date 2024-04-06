HilleVax, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLVX) Director Aditya Kohli Sells 6,000 Shares

HilleVax, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLVX – Get Free Report) Director Aditya Kohli sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.93, for a total value of $89,580.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 801,776 shares in the company, valued at $11,970,515.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Aditya Kohli also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 5th, Aditya Kohli sold 6,000 shares of HilleVax stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.44, for a total value of $86,640.00.

On Wednesday, March 20th, Aditya Kohli sold 6,000 shares of HilleVax stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $164,221.00, for a total value of $985,326,000.00.

On Monday, March 18th, Aditya Kohli sold 6,000 shares of HilleVax stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total value of $105,960.00.

On Friday, March 8th, Aditya Kohli sold 6,000 shares of HilleVax stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.66, for a total value of $111,960.00.

On Wednesday, March 6th, Aditya Kohli sold 6,000 shares of HilleVax stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.95, for a total value of $113,700.00.

On Thursday, February 22nd, Aditya Kohli sold 6,000 shares of HilleVax stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total value of $90,300.00.

On Tuesday, February 20th, Aditya Kohli sold 6,000 shares of HilleVax stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.88, for a total value of $89,280.00.

On Monday, February 12th, Aditya Kohli sold 6,000 shares of HilleVax stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.32, for a total value of $91,920.00.

On Thursday, February 8th, Aditya Kohli sold 8,866 shares of HilleVax stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.93, for a total value of $132,369.38.

HLVX opened at $14.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 10.62 and a quick ratio of 10.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.60. HilleVax, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.94 and a 1-year high of $20.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $721.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 0.65.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in HilleVax in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in HilleVax by 80.6% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in HilleVax by 9,300.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in HilleVax by 80.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in HilleVax by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. 86.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of HilleVax in a report on Thursday, March 21st.

About HilleVax

HilleVax, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines. The company develops HIL-214, a virus-like particle-based vaccine candidate for the prevention of moderate-to-severe acute gastroenteritis caused by norovirus and related illness. The company was formerly known as MokshaCo, Inc and changed its name to HilleVax, Inc in February 2021.

