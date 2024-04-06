Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Shares Sold by Park Place Capital Corp

Park Place Capital Corp decreased its position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HLT. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the third quarter valued at $25,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HLT opened at $211.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $53.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $202.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.23. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $134.43 and a 52 week high of $215.79.

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 94.46% and a net margin of 11.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is 13.86%.

In related news, insider Christopher J. Nassetta sold 21,489 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.68, for a total transaction of $4,204,967.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,536,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,338,015.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HLT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $190.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $199.00 price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $203.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.28.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

