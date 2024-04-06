Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Given New $254.00 Price Target at HSBC

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by HSBC from $219.00 to $254.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. HSBC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on HLT. Macquarie lifted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $203.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $190.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $201.28.

Shares of Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $211.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $53.38 billion, a PE ratio of 48.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $202.56 and a 200 day moving average of $178.83. Hilton Worldwide has a 52 week low of $134.43 and a 52 week high of $215.79.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 11.15% and a negative return on equity of 94.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.86%.

In other news, insider Christopher J. Nassetta sold 21,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.68, for a total value of $4,204,967.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,536,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,338,015.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HLT. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the third quarter worth $31,000. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

