Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Upgraded by Zelman & Associates to Outperform

Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

HD has been the topic of several other reports. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a buy rating and a $415.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Home Depot from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays upgraded shares of Home Depot from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $325.00 to $372.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $376.35.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $357.40 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $370.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $336.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94. Home Depot has a 12-month low of $274.26 and a 12-month high of $396.87. The company has a market cap of $354.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.98.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.05. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 1,452.22%. The company had revenue of $34.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Home Depot will post 15.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 59.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total transaction of $3,317,185.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,799 shares in the company, valued at $27,950,123.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total transaction of $3,317,185.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,950,123.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total transaction of $13,265,887.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,712,878.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HD. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Home Depot in the first quarter worth about $2,933,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Home Depot in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the first quarter worth about $1,554,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in Home Depot by 7.4% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 14,628 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Home Depot by 3.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 791,318 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $236,865,000 after purchasing an additional 24,640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

