Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Purchased by Park Place Capital Corp

Park Place Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,437 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the quarter. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Traveka Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 6,557.2% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 940,661 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $197,266,000 after buying an additional 926,531 shares during the period. Arvest Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth about $1,329,000. KRS Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 8,327 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,746,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,374 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,482,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the period. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Honeywell International Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:HON opened at $197.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $198.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.51. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.88 and a 52 week high of $210.87. The company has a market cap of $128.38 billion, a PE ratio of 23.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.02.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.17% and a net margin of 15.43%. The company had revenue of $9.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.52 EPS. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 51.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays upped their target price on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $195.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.11.

Insider Transactions at Honeywell International

In other news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 25,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.19, for a total transaction of $5,028,345.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 183,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,164,646. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Further Reading

