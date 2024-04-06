Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Shares Sold by Clean Yield Group

Clean Yield Group reduced its position in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in Hubbell during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hubbell during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Hubbell during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Hubbell during the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. 88.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hubbell alerts:

Insider Transactions at Hubbell

In other Hubbell news, VP Katherine Anne Lane sold 1,468 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.51, for a total value of $517,484.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,355 shares in the company, valued at $3,297,731.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO William R. Sperry sold 14,925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.99, for a total transaction of $5,268,375.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,359,965.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Katherine Anne Lane sold 1,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.51, for a total value of $517,484.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,297,731.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,125 shares of company stock worth $12,065,100. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Stock Performance

Shares of HUBB opened at $416.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.94. Hubbell Incorporated has a 52-week low of $219.77 and a 52-week high of $429.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $381.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $333.15.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 14.14% and a return on equity of 30.82%. Hubbell’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.60 EPS. Research analysts predict that Hubbell Incorporated will post 16.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hubbell Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HUBB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Hubbell from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Hubbell in a research report on Monday, March 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $427.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Hubbell in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $338.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Hubbell from $370.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hubbell presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.57.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Hubbell

Hubbell Profile

(Free Report)

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.