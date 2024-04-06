Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) Price Target Raised to $400.00 at Barclays

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) had its target price increased by Barclays from $340.00 to $400.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Monday, March 11th. They set a hold rating and a $427.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Hubbell from $351.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Hubbell in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued an outperform rating and a $338.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Hubbell from $370.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Hubbell from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hubbell presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $383.57.

Shares of HUBB stock opened at $416.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $381.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $333.15. Hubbell has a one year low of $219.77 and a one year high of $429.61.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 14.14% and a return on equity of 30.82%. Hubbell’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hubbell will post 16.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.73%.

In other Hubbell news, insider Mark Eugene Mikes sold 397 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.45, for a total transaction of $144,289.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,899 shares in the company, valued at $1,780,541.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 13,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.13, for a total value of $4,716,051.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,783 shares in the company, valued at $18,286,130.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Eugene Mikes sold 397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.45, for a total transaction of $144,289.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,780,541.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,125 shares of company stock worth $12,065,100. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HUBB. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Hubbell by 119.0% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 153,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,388,000 after acquiring an additional 83,581 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Hubbell during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,108,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hubbell by 117.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,729,000 after acquiring an additional 11,046 shares in the last quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. raised its stake in shares of Hubbell by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. now owns 17,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,623,000 after acquiring an additional 3,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Hubbell by 13.7% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. 88.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

