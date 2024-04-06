i3 Energy Plc (I3E) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 11th

i3 Energy Plc (LON:I3E – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, April 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.26 ($0.00) per share on Friday, May 3rd. This represents a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

i3 Energy Stock Performance

Shares of i3 Energy stock opened at GBX 11.60 ($0.15) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.53. The firm has a market capitalization of £139.20 million, a P/E ratio of 386.67 and a beta of 0.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 9.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 10.67. i3 Energy has a 12 month low of GBX 8.25 ($0.10) and a 12 month high of GBX 21.20 ($0.27).

About i3 Energy

i3 Energy Plc, a holding company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and gas assets in the United Kingdom and Canada. The company owns interest in the 13/23c and 13/23d blocks of Liberator oil field; and 75% interest in the 13/23c-10 well in the Serenity oil field. It also owns working interest in Central Alberta, Wapiti / Elmworth, Simonette, and the Clearwater play properties.

