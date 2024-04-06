i3 Energy Plc (I3E) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 11th

i3 Energy Plc (LON:I3E – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, April 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.26 ($0.00) per share on Friday, May 3rd. This represents a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of i3 Energy stock opened at GBX 11.60 ($0.15) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.53. The firm has a market capitalization of £139.20 million, a P/E ratio of 386.67 and a beta of 0.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 9.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 10.67. i3 Energy has a 12 month low of GBX 8.25 ($0.10) and a 12 month high of GBX 21.20 ($0.27).
