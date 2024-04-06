IDOX (LON:IDOX) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $63.96

IDOX plc (LON:IDOX – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 63.96 ($0.80) and traded as low as GBX 61.40 ($0.77). IDOX shares last traded at GBX 61.80 ($0.78), with a volume of 136,757 shares trading hands.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 80 ($1.00) target price on shares of IDOX in a report on Tuesday, March 12th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on IDOX
IDOX Stock Performance
IDOX Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of GBX 0.60 ($0.01) per share. This is a positive change from IDOX’s previous dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.91%. IDOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10,000.00%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other IDOX news, insider David Meaden sold 294,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 63 ($0.79), for a total transaction of £185,220 ($232,513.18). Corporate insiders own 5.89% of the company’s stock.
About IDOX
IDOX plc, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services for the management of local government and other organizations in the United Kingdom, the United States, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Land, Property & Public Protection; Communities; and Assets.
Read More
