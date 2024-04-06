Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM) Trading Down 4.5%

Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 4.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $20.55 and last traded at $20.63. Approximately 287,653 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 704,096 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IMNM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Immunome in a research note on Monday, January 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Immunome from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Immunome in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

Get Immunome alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on IMNM

Immunome Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Immunome

The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.05 and its 200 day moving average is $14.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 1.66.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Immunome in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Immunome in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Immunome by 1,049.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 13,943 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Immunome by 53.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Immunome in the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

About Immunome

(Get Free Report)

Immunome, Inc operates as a biotechnology company that develops targeted cancer therapies. Its portfolio includes immunotherapies, targeted effectors, radioligand therapies, and antibody drug conjugates (ADCs). The company also offers rapid screening of novel antibodies and targets through memory B cell hybridoma technology.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Immunome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunome and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.