Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.
Independence Contract Drilling Trading Down 1.0 %
Shares of Independence Contract Drilling stock opened at $1.91 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.31. The company has a market cap of $29.17 million, a P/E ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 4.91. Independence Contract Drilling has a fifty-two week low of $1.61 and a fifty-two week high of $3.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.07.
Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $45.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.89 million. Independence Contract Drilling had a negative return on equity of 6.12% and a negative net margin of 17.94%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Independence Contract Drilling will post -2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Independence Contract Drilling
Independence Contract Drilling, Inc provides land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers in the United States. It operates a fleet of pad-optimal and superspec AC powered rigs in the Permian Basin and the Haynesville Shale. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.
