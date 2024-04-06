Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

Independence Contract Drilling Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Independence Contract Drilling stock opened at $1.91 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.31. The company has a market cap of $29.17 million, a P/E ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 4.91. Independence Contract Drilling has a fifty-two week low of $1.61 and a fifty-two week high of $3.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $45.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.89 million. Independence Contract Drilling had a negative return on equity of 6.12% and a negative net margin of 17.94%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Independence Contract Drilling will post -2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Independence Contract Drilling

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 9,952.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,539 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 7,464 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Independence Contract Drilling during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Independence Contract Drilling during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Independence Contract Drilling during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 26.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.38% of the company’s stock.

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc provides land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers in the United States. It operates a fleet of pad-optimal and superspec AC powered rigs in the Permian Basin and the Haynesville Shale. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

