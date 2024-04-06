Inozyme Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:INZY) CEO Sells $52,209.62 in Stock

Inozyme Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:INZY – Get Free Report) CEO Douglas A. Treco sold 7,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.94, for a total value of $52,209.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,665 shares in the company, valued at $143,415.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Inozyme Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of INZY opened at $6.41 on Friday. Inozyme Pharma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.69 and a 52-week high of $7.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.60. The company has a current ratio of 13.36, a quick ratio of 13.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Get Inozyme Pharma alerts:

Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.04). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Inozyme Pharma, Inc. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inozyme Pharma

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INZY. Eventide Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inozyme Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth $13,125,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Inozyme Pharma by 229.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,465,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716,398 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Inozyme Pharma by 329.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,939,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,804,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488,467 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its stake in Inozyme Pharma by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 5,537,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287,500 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP purchased a new position in Inozyme Pharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,410,000. 88.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Inozyme Pharma

Inozyme Pharma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Inozyme Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage rare disease biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of vasculature, soft tissue, and skeleton diseases. The company's lead product candidate is INZ-701, a soluble, recombinant, genetically engineered, and fusion protein for the treatment of ENPP1 and ABCC6 deficiencies, as well as patients with end-stage kidney disease receiving hemodialysis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Inozyme Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inozyme Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.