Insider Buying: First Mining Gold Corp. (TSE:FF) Director Buys 250,000 Shares of Stock

First Mining Gold Corp. (TSE:FF – Get Free Report) Director Keith Neumeyer purchased 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.13 per share, with a total value of C$32,500.00.

Keith Neumeyer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 18th, Keith Neumeyer purchased 250,000 shares of First Mining Gold stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.13 per share, with a total value of C$31,250.00.

On Thursday, February 1st, Keith Neumeyer bought 250,000 shares of First Mining Gold stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.12 per share, with a total value of C$30,000.00.

First Mining Gold Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of FF stock opened at C$0.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.12 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.13. The company has a market cap of C$155.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.00 and a beta of 0.92. First Mining Gold Corp. has a 1-year low of C$0.10 and a 1-year high of C$0.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on First Mining Gold from C$0.80 to C$0.70 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th.

First Mining Gold Company Profile

First Mining Gold Corp. develops and explores for gold projects. It also explores for silver and copper deposits. The company primarily holds interests in the Springpole Gold Project located in northwestern Ontario. First Mining Gold Corp. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

