Insider Buying: Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTSH) Major Shareholder Acquires $349,000.00 in Stock

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTSH – Get Free Report) major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.98 per share, with a total value of $349,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,732,108 shares in the company, valued at $40,010,113.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Fund 1 Investments, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 1st, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 25,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.01 per share, for a total transaction of $175,250.00.

On Thursday, March 28th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 198,993 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.03 per share, for a total transaction of $1,398,920.79.

On Tuesday, March 26th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 20,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.96 per share, for a total transaction of $139,200.00.

On Friday, March 22nd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 37,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.98 per share, for a total transaction of $261,750.00.

On Wednesday, March 20th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 24,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.89 per share, for a total transaction of $165,360.00.

On Monday, March 18th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 279,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.51 per share, for a total transaction of $1,816,290.00.

On Thursday, March 14th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 10,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.55 per share, for a total transaction of $65,500.00.

On Friday, March 8th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 10,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.82 per share, for a total transaction of $68,200.00.

On Wednesday, March 6th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 32,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.78 per share, for a total transaction of $220,350.00.

On Thursday, February 29th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 155,829 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.94 per share, for a total transaction of $1,081,453.26.

Tile Shop Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TTSH opened at $6.94 on Friday. Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.07 and a 12-month high of $7.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.36. The company has a market capitalization of $308.90 million, a PE ratio of 30.18 and a beta of 1.39.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Tile Shop ( NASDAQ:TTSH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tile Shop had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 2.67%. The business had revenue of $84.46 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TTSH. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tile Shop by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,288,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,486,000 after purchasing an additional 10,452 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tile Shop in the 4th quarter worth $114,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Tile Shop by 328.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 44,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 34,106 shares in the last quarter. Fund 1 Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Tile Shop by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Fund 1 Investments LLC now owns 5,100,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,539,000 after purchasing an additional 620,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Tile Shop by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 227,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 9,165 shares in the last quarter. 36.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tile Shop

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of natural stone and man-made tiles, setting and maintenance materials, and related accessories in the United States. The company offers natural stone products, including marble, travertine, granite, quartz, sandstone, slate, and onyx tiles; and man-made products, comprises ceramic, porcelain, glass, cement, wood look, and metal and luxury vinyl tile.

