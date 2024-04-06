Insider Selling: 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT) Insider Sells $259,102.34 in Stock

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Free Report) insider Scott Bizily sold 8,153 shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.78, for a total value of $259,102.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,201.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Scott Bizily also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 27th, Scott Bizily sold 5,833 shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total value of $204,388.32.

On Monday, March 18th, Scott Bizily sold 1,750 shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.27, for a total value of $54,722.50.

On Tuesday, February 27th, Scott Bizily sold 1,909 shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $57,270.00.

On Friday, February 16th, Scott Bizily sold 1,750 shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.67, for a total value of $48,422.50.

On Thursday, February 8th, Scott Bizily sold 6,244 shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $171,710.00.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Stock Up 3.5 %

FDMT opened at $28.60 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.37 and a 200-day moving average of $19.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.75 and a beta of 2.87. 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.44 and a 12-month high of $36.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

4D Molecular Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FDMT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of ($0.02) million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 million. 4D Molecular Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 436.30% and a negative return on equity of 34.14%. On average, analysts expect that 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FDMT. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $30.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, 4D Molecular Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 4D Molecular Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FDMT. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 6.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 57,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 29.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 367,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,557,000 after buying an additional 84,158 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 1.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 101,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 55.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 6,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 14.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 4,382 shares during the last quarter. 99.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Company Profile

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company, develops genetic medicines using its therapeutic vector evolution platform in the Netherland and the United States. The company develops a portfolio of genetic medicine product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas for ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology.

