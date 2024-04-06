Insider Selling: Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) CEO Sells $225,190.00 in Stock

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Free Report) CEO Stephen Trundle sold 3,217 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $225,190.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,411,430. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Stephen Trundle also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Alarm.com alerts:

On Friday, February 23rd, Stephen Trundle sold 50,000 shares of Alarm.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.80, for a total transaction of $3,690,000.00.

Alarm.com Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ALRM opened at $69.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 45.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.82. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.92 and a fifty-two week high of $77.29. The company has a quick ratio of 4.91, a current ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Institutional Trading of Alarm.com

Alarm.com ( NASDAQ:ALRM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $226.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.93 million. Alarm.com had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Alarm.com by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,824,656 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $356,119,000 after buying an additional 62,262 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alarm.com by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,535,196 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $155,002,000 after buying an additional 7,478 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Alarm.com by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,078,887 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $69,715,000 after buying an additional 16,704 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alarm.com by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 986,032 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,958,000 after buying an additional 27,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Alarm.com by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 706,274 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,182,000 after buying an additional 10,245 shares in the last quarter. 91.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on ALRM shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Alarm.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Alarm.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.83.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Alarm.com

About Alarm.com

(Get Free Report)

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as video analytics, escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alarm.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alarm.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.