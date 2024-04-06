Insider Selling: Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) CFO Sells 1,716 Shares of Stock

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Free Report) CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 1,716 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $120,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,504,880. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Steve Valenzuela also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Alarm.com alerts:

On Thursday, March 7th, Steve Valenzuela sold 832 shares of Alarm.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.58, for a total value of $62,050.56.

On Thursday, February 29th, Steve Valenzuela sold 7,083 shares of Alarm.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.34, for a total value of $533,633.22.

On Tuesday, February 27th, Steve Valenzuela sold 9,583 shares of Alarm.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.89, for a total value of $708,087.87.

Alarm.com Price Performance

ALRM opened at $69.20 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.45 and a 200-day moving average of $62.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.23, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.94. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.92 and a 12-month high of $77.29. The company has a quick ratio of 4.91, a current ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alarm.com

Alarm.com ( NASDAQ:ALRM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $226.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.93 million. Alarm.com had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 11.61%. Alarm.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALRM. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alarm.com in the third quarter worth $26,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Alarm.com in the second quarter worth $28,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 474.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alarm.com in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alarm.com in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 91.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALRM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Alarm.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on Alarm.com from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Alarm.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on Alarm.com from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Alarm.com from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alarm.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.83.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ALRM

About Alarm.com

(Get Free Report)

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as video analytics, escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alarm.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alarm.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.