Insider Selling: Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) CFO Sells $4,771,800.00 in Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.76, for a total value of $4,771,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 178,156 shares in the company, valued at $15,456,814.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Carvana Stock Up 1.7 %
Shares of CVNA opened at $83.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.30 and a beta of 3.32. Carvana Co. has a 12 month low of $6.70 and a 12 month high of $94.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.02.
Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.97) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Carvana Co. will post -3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.
CVNA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities raised their price target on Carvana from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Carvana from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $30.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Raymond James raised Carvana from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Carvana from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Carvana from $32.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.60.
Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.
