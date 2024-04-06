Insider Selling: Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) CFO Sells $4,771,800.00 in Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.76, for a total value of $4,771,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 178,156 shares in the company, valued at $15,456,814.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Carvana Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of CVNA opened at $83.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.30 and a beta of 3.32. Carvana Co. has a 12 month low of $6.70 and a 12 month high of $94.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.02.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.97) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Carvana Co. will post -3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Carvana by 248.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Carvana in the 1st quarter worth approximately $603,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Carvana by 86.7% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Carvana by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 69,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its position in Carvana by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 41,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,976,000 after purchasing an additional 16,037 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

CVNA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities raised their price target on Carvana from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Carvana from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $30.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Raymond James raised Carvana from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Carvana from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Carvana from $32.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.60.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Featured Stories

