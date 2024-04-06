Insider Selling: Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO) CTO Sells $1,172,050.00 in Stock

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.31, for a total transaction of $1,172,050.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 9,938,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $211,791,608.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Chi Fung Cheng also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 21st, Chi Fung Cheng sold 55,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.93, for a total transaction of $1,206,150.00.

On Monday, March 11th, Chi Fung Cheng sold 55,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total transaction of $1,151,150.00.

On Tuesday, February 20th, Chi Fung Cheng sold 55,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total transaction of $1,164,350.00.

On Thursday, February 1st, Chi Fung Cheng sold 60,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total transaction of $1,225,800.00.

On Monday, January 22nd, Chi Fung Cheng sold 60,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.62, for a total transaction of $1,297,200.00.

On Friday, January 12th, Chi Fung Cheng sold 60,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.20, for a total transaction of $1,152,000.00.

Shares of Credo Technology Group stock opened at $21.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of -92.87 and a beta of 1.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.83. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd has a 52-week low of $7.20 and a 52-week high of $23.90.

Credo Technology Group ( NASDAQ:CRDO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Credo Technology Group had a negative net margin of 20.59% and a negative return on equity of 7.82%. The company had revenue of $53.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Credo Technology Group during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Credo Technology Group during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Credo Technology Group by 295.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Credo Technology Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Credo Technology Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CRDO. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Credo Technology Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Credo Technology Group from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price (up previously from $28.00) on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Credo Technology Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Credo Technology Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP.

