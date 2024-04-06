Insider Selling: Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY) CEO Sells $23,275.00 in Stock

Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Free Report) CEO David Michael Barrett sold 13,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.75, for a total value of $23,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,311,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,294,491.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

David Michael Barrett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 3rd, David Michael Barrett sold 15,792 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.57, for a total value of $24,793.44.

On Wednesday, March 27th, David Michael Barrett sold 54,685 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.74, for a total value of $95,151.90.

On Monday, March 25th, David Michael Barrett sold 85,730 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.77, for a total value of $151,742.10.

On Friday, March 22nd, David Michael Barrett sold 83,289 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.82, for a total value of $151,585.98.

On Wednesday, March 20th, David Michael Barrett sold 11,627 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.91, for a total value of $22,207.57.

On Monday, March 18th, David Michael Barrett sold 81,301 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.86, for a total value of $151,219.86.

On Friday, March 15th, David Michael Barrett sold 80,082 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.97, for a total value of $157,761.54.

On Monday, March 11th, David Michael Barrett sold 7,311 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.14, for a total value of $15,645.54.

Expensify Stock Performance

NASDAQ EXFY opened at $1.53 on Friday. Expensify, Inc. has a one year low of $1.50 and a one year high of $8.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.83 and a 200 day moving average of $2.28. The company has a market capitalization of $107.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.49.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Expensify ( NASDAQ:EXFY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $35.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.85 million. Expensify had a negative net margin of 27.70% and a negative return on equity of 41.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Expensify, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Expensify from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Expensify

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Expensify by 287.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,116,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,848,000 after purchasing an additional 3,053,582 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Expensify by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,866,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431,326 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Expensify by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,359,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309,037 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Expensify by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,120,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,229,000 after acquiring an additional 455,026 shares during the period. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Expensify by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 2,069,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,343,000 after acquiring an additional 445,937 shares during the period. 68.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Expensify

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals and corporations, small and midsized businesses, and enterprises in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

