Insider Selling: Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC) CEO Sells $437,495.52 in Stock

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC – Get Free Report) CEO Rosty Raykov sold 40,584 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.78, for a total transaction of $437,495.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 276,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,975,862.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Rosty Raykov also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 5th, Rosty Raykov sold 44,300 shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total transaction of $476,225.00.

NASDAQ FENC opened at $10.69 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.14. The stock has a market cap of $289.06 million, a PE ratio of -17.52 and a beta of 0.38. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12 month low of $6.30 and a 12 month high of $11.92.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AIGH Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 373,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,805,000 after acquiring an additional 24,069 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Gendell Jeffrey L grew its holdings in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 285,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,579 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. 55.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FENC shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 18th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

