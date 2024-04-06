Insider Selling: Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) CEO Sells 11,756 Shares of Stock

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) CEO John W. Swygert sold 11,756 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.22, for a total transaction of $884,286.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,625,604. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Performance

OLLI stock opened at $73.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.15 and a beta of 0.76. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $52.93 and a one year high of $84.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.35.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.07. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The company had revenue of $648.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OLLI. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 81.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the period.

OLLI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $91.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. TheStreet cut shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.92.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

(Get Free Report)

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.