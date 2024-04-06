Insider Selling: Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Director Sells $37,940.60 in Stock

Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) Director Don W. Kassing sold 170 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.18, for a total transaction of $37,940.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,175 shares in the company, valued at $262,236.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Penumbra Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of Penumbra stock opened at $223.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.95, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 6.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Penumbra, Inc. has a 12-month low of $180.93 and a 12-month high of $348.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $244.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $235.18.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. Penumbra had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 7.49%. The company had revenue of $284.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.62 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Penumbra, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Penumbra

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Penumbra by 171.8% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Penumbra by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Penumbra in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Penumbra in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Penumbra in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 88.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PEN shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $289.00 price target on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Penumbra from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $284.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Penumbra from $290.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Penumbra from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $304.45.

About Penumbra

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral products, including the Indigo System for power aspiration of thrombus in the body; Lightning Flash, a mechanical thrombectomy system; Lightning Bolt 7, an arterial thrombectomy system; and CAT RX.

