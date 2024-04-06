Insider Selling: Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) CFO Sells $134,351.84 in Stock

Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report) CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 1,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.04, for a total value of $134,351.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,037 shares in the company, valued at $6,561,354.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Sandeep Nayyar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 12th, Sandeep Nayyar sold 2,812 shares of Power Integrations stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $224,931.88.

On Tuesday, February 6th, Sandeep Nayyar sold 1,642 shares of Power Integrations stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.96, for a total value of $121,442.32.

Power Integrations Stock Up 1.1 %

POWI opened at $68.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.99 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.60. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.90 and a 12-month high of $99.60.

Power Integrations Dividend Announcement

Power Integrations ( NASDAQ:POWI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.09. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 12.54%. The firm had revenue of $89.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.21 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.47%.

Institutional Trading of Power Integrations

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Power Integrations during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in Power Integrations by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Power Integrations by 369.0% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Power Integrations in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in Power Integrations in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on POWI shares. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Power Integrations from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Benchmark increased their price objective on Power Integrations from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Power Integrations from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Power Integrations from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Power Integrations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.17.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

