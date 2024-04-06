Insider Selling: Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ:RUM) Insider Sells $2,154,000.00 in Stock

Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ:RUM – Get Free Report) insider Claudio Ramolo sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.18, for a total transaction of $2,154,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,537.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Rumble Price Performance

Shares of RUM opened at $6.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.27 and its 200-day moving average is $5.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.28 and a beta of 0.82. Rumble Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.33 and a 12-month high of $11.25.

Rumble (NASDAQ:RUM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $20.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.13 million. Rumble had a negative net margin of 143.79% and a negative return on equity of 38.52%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rumble Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Rumble in a research note on Thursday, March 28th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rumble during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rumble during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Solano Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rumble during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rumble during the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rumble during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. 26.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rumble

Rumble Inc operates video sharing platforms in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates rumble.com, a platform where users can subscribe to channels to stay in touch with creators, and access video on-demand (VOD) and live content streamed by creators. It also operates locals.com, a subscription platform for creators and subscribers to engage through VOD, podcasts, live chat, polls, and community discussions; and Rumble Advertising Center (RAC), an online advertising management exchange.

