Insider Selling: Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV) Insider Sells $12,475.36 in Stock

Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Free Report) insider Joan Nickerson sold 1,514 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.24, for a total transaction of $12,475.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,350.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Verve Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of VERV opened at $8.52 on Friday. Verve Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.36 and a 1 year high of $21.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.71. The firm has a market cap of $712.44 million, a P/E ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 1.70.

Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.14. Verve Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,701.70% and a negative return on equity of 39.33%. The business had revenue of $5.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verve Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VERV. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Verve Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Verve Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verve Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Verve Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verve Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $46,000. 97.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on VERV shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Verve Therapeutics from $56.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Verve Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.33.

Verve Therapeutics Company Profile

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver; and VERVE-102, a product candidate that targets the PCSK9 gene for the treatment of HeFH.

