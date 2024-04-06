Insider Selling: Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) CFO Sells 3,696 Shares of Stock

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) CFO Kate Gulliver sold 3,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.09, for a total value of $233,180.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,650,024.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Kate Gulliver also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 4th, Kate Gulliver sold 3,395 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total value of $220,810.80.

NYSE W opened at $63.24 on Friday. Wayfair Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.51 and a 1-year high of $90.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.21.

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.54) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. On average, analysts predict that Wayfair Inc. will post -3.39 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the third quarter worth $1,147,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 5.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,830,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,281,000 after purchasing an additional 386,717 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 3,978.9% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 367,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,235,000 after purchasing an additional 358,100 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 88.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 634,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,438,000 after purchasing an additional 297,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 50.1% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 29,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 9,744 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on W shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Wayfair in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Wayfair from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Wayfair from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Wayfair from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Wayfair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wayfair has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.21.

Wayfair Inc provides e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company offers approximately thirty million products for the home sector. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites consisting of Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

