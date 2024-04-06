Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Raised to Neutral at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Free Report) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. Citigroup currently has $38.00 price target on the life sciences company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on IART. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Integra LifeSciences from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Integra LifeSciences from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Integra LifeSciences has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.89.

Shares of IART stock opened at $34.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 40.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.49. Integra LifeSciences has a 1-year low of $33.24 and a 1-year high of $59.33.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The life sciences company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.01). Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business had revenue of $397.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Integra LifeSciences will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Integra LifeSciences by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,307 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares during the last quarter. Madison Avenue Partners LP raised its position in Integra LifeSciences by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Madison Avenue Partners LP now owns 1,042,156 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $45,386,000 after purchasing an additional 77,489 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in Integra LifeSciences by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 310,328 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $13,515,000 after purchasing an additional 33,935 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Integra LifeSciences by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 171,257 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $7,458,000 after purchasing an additional 40,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Integra LifeSciences in the 4th quarter valued at $553,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells surgical instruments, neurosurgical products, and wound care products for use in neurosurgery, neurocritical care, and otolaryngology. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as after-market services.

