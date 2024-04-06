Intel’s (INTC) Buy Rating Reiterated at Benchmark

Benchmark reiterated their buy rating on shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $62.00 price objective on the chip maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on INTC. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.86.

Intel Price Performance

Intel stock opened at $38.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $163.67 billion, a PE ratio of 99.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.00. Intel has a 52-week low of $26.85 and a 52-week high of $51.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.18.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.27. Intel had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 1.64%. The business had revenue of $15.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Intel will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 128.21%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $119,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,336,693.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $119,672.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 31,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,336,693.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.36 per share, with a total value of $130,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,234,676. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intel

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New Millennium Group LLC grew its stake in Intel by 87.2% during the fourth quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 496 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Intel

(Get Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Further Reading

