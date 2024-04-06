International Assets Investment Management LLC Acquires 598,325 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 26,592.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 600,575 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 598,325 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $157,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 135,206.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,238,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,892,078,000 after acquiring an additional 42,207,421 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,923,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,672,000 after buying an additional 49,597 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,249,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,529,000 after acquiring an additional 38,800 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,196,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,427,000 after purchasing an additional 301,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,830,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,408,000 after purchasing an additional 200,515 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWB stock opened at $285.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $279.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $258.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $221.31 and a 52-week high of $288.75.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

