International Assets Investment Management LLC Acquires New Stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,333,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $128,523,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned about 0.46% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IEF. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,447,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,414,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636,435 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $147,818,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 100.4% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449,901 shares during the period. Members Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 3,460,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $316,908,000 after buying an additional 991,790 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,457.4% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,027,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $94,072,000 after buying an additional 986,942 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IEF opened at $93.14 on Friday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $88.86 and a one year high of $100.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.56.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2758 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $3.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

