International Assets Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,450,662 iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,450,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,012,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned about 0.47% of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 55,400.0% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

SHY stock opened at $81.39 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.52. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $80.55 and a twelve month high of $82.60.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2705 per share. This represents a $3.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.