International Assets Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 2,644,999 Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,644,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,042,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPHQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $150,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 44,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,226,000 after buying an additional 2,226 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 2,618 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

SPHQ opened at $59.93 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 12-month low of $46.71 and a 12-month high of $60.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.29. The company has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.94.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

