International Assets Investment Management LLC Buys 2,424,904 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 19,989.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,437,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,424,904 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.82% of SPDR Gold Shares worth $465,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GLD. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $24,420,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 69.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $256,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 36,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,666,000 after buying an additional 9,049 shares during the period. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA GLD opened at $215.10 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $168.30 and a fifty-two week high of $215.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $187.58.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

