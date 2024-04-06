International Assets Investment Management LLC Buys 782,962 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 16,173.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 787,803 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 782,962 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned 1.31% of Paycom Software worth $162,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PAYC. Boston Trust Walden Corp acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,865,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Paycom Software by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 22,547 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,680,000 after buying an additional 2,307 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,957 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,092,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,406,000. Finally, JB Capital LLC bought a new stake in Paycom Software during the fourth quarter worth $229,000. 87.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Paycom Software Price Performance

Shares of Paycom Software stock opened at $198.29 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $204.89. The firm has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a PE ratio of 33.61, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.17. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $146.15 and a 1 year high of $374.04.

Paycom Software Announces Dividend

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.15. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 24.60% and a net margin of 20.12%. The business had revenue of $434.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Friday, January 5th. BTIG Research began coverage on Paycom Software in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Paycom Software from $205.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $257.18.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

