International Assets Investment Management LLC Buys New Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 227,403 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,189,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in KLA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in KLA in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in KLA during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in KLA in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in KLA in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KLAC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of KLA from $565.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on KLA from $670.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Bank of America raised their price target on KLA from $740.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of KLA from $525.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on KLA from $760.00 to $805.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KLA has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $643.42.

KLA Stock Performance

Shares of KLA stock opened at $682.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $669.07 and its 200-day moving average is $575.74. KLA Co. has a one year low of $355.88 and a one year high of $729.15. The firm has a market cap of $92.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $6.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.91 by $0.25. KLA had a net margin of 27.98% and a return on equity of 107.56%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 22.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KLA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 19th were paid a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is 29.46%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 7,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.04, for a total value of $4,947,970.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,825,670. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 7,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.04, for a total value of $4,947,970.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,375 shares in the company, valued at $22,825,670. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 3,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $697.85, for a total transaction of $2,272,897.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,922 shares in the company, valued at $11,809,017.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About KLA

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

