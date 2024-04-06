International Assets Investment Management LLC Buys New Stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 227,403 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,189,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned about 0.17% of KLA as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in KLA by 0.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,733,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,288,651,000 after acquiring an additional 47,838 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of KLA by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,159,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,449,135,000 after purchasing an additional 190,355 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in KLA by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,844,959 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,133,396,000 after buying an additional 268,104 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in KLA by 22.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,074,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $759,532,000 after buying an additional 385,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in KLA by 3.5% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,598,677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $733,249,000 after buying an additional 54,472 shares during the period. 86.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get KLA alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 7,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.04, for a total value of $4,947,970.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,825,670. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 3,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $697.85, for a total transaction of $2,272,897.45. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,809,017.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 7,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.04, for a total transaction of $4,947,970.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,825,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KLA Stock Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $682.84 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $669.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $575.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.91. KLA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $355.88 and a fifty-two week high of $729.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.34.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $6.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.91 by $0.25. KLA had a return on equity of 107.56% and a net margin of 27.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 22.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KLA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 19th were given a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 29.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of KLA from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Bank of America boosted their target price on KLA from $740.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $685.00 price target on shares of KLA in a research note on Monday, March 25th. UBS Group upped their price objective on KLA from $605.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, New Street Research started coverage on KLA in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $730.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $643.42.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on KLAC

KLA Company Profile

(Free Report)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.