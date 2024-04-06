International Assets Investment Management LLC Grows Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 15,631.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,502,261 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,410,073 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service comprises approximately 0.5% of International Assets Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned about 1.70% of United Parcel Service worth $2,280,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the second quarter worth $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the third quarter valued at $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 100.0% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 142 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UPS has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird raised United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $165.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, February 16th. Argus lowered United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. HSBC decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $183.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.87.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

United Parcel Service stock opened at $151.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $149.45 and its 200-day moving average is $151.84. The company has a market cap of $129.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.68 and a 12 month high of $197.80.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $24.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 39.46% and a net margin of 7.37%. The company’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.62 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.70%.

Insider Activity at United Parcel Service

In related news, Director Eva C. Boratto bought 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $142.30 per share, for a total transaction of $199,220.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,220. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Stories

