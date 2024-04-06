International Assets Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 10,945.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,134,468 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,124,197 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned about 0.64% of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF worth $141,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. MWA Asset Management boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. MWA Asset Management now owns 5,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Lewis Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,667,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 14,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,858,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $212,000.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock opened at $129.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $126.42 and its 200 day moving average is $121.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a one year low of $109.87 and a one year high of $131.67.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

